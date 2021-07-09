Farmers benefited by schemes of YSR says Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated Dr YSR – Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao Blood Centre, established by S Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao Foundation (SJRMR) at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district, in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan on Thursday on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The Governor offered tributes to YSR and said Dr YSR, as he was popularly known, was a charismatic mass leader who carved a niche for himself in the political arena of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and was known for his dedication and commitment towards uplifting the poor and under-privileged sections of society.

He said Dr YSR's padayatra for covering 1,500 kms from Chevella to Itchapuram in 2003 took him closer to all sections of people of the State.

As Chief Minister, Dr YSR allotted a major share of the State's budget to agriculture and irrigation sectors that benefited small and marginal farmers, said the Governor.

The Governor further added that Dr YSR will always remain in the hearts of people of both the Telugu States for his humane approach and concern for the well-being of people and it is befitting that his birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Farmers Day' as a tribute to the true son of the soil.