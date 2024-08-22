Farmers dump tomatoes on road after price falls to Rs 5 kg

Kurnool : As non-locals stopped purchasing tomatoes from Kurnool market, its prices dropped sharply, making farmers to throw their produce on road, who are unwilling to sell at a cheaper rate. Tomatoes are widely cultivated in Pathikonda, Aspari, Billekal, Devanakonda, Virupapuram, Peauply and Dhone in the undivided Kurnool district. The wholesale markets are located in these mandals.

During Kharif season, tomato will be cultivated in an extent of 2,606 hectares, but the extent has come down to 1,451 hectares in Kurnool district. Similarly, in Nandyal district crop will be cultivated in an extent of 2,314 hectares.

Tomatoes’ sale will take place from July last week to January every year and the produce will start coming to the market from August first week.

This year, when the farmers brought their produce to the market, they were shocked to know that the rate drastically came down to Rs 5 per kg. Earlier, it was Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg.

The purchasers reportedly colliding with each other and buying the produce at a lowest price and selling the same at Rs 12 to Rs 15 at retail market.

According to information, at the beginning of tomato season every year, buyers from Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad used to come to Kurnool for purchasing. They will stay for six months and will directly participate in the auction. Due to huge competition among the buyers, farmers used to get remunerative prices.

But non-local buyers stopped purchasing due to the problems created by the local purchasers. This made tomatoes prices to dip down.

For the last two days, it is learnt that 12 kg tomatoes basket is being sold at Rs 50. At this rate, farmers are not even getting transportation charges. Farmers disheartened by the situation and throwing their produce on road, as they don’t want to sell it for the lowest price. Farmers are urging the government to give remunerative prices to tomatoes at the agriculture market.