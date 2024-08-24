Farmers express concern over shortage of fertilisers

SRIKAKULAM; People have posed number of questions to people’s representatives and officials mainly on scarcity of chemical fertilisers and irregularities in implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at Gram Sabhas across the district on Friday.

After the officials and people’s representatives explained the purpose of holding the Gram Sabhas, people in most of the villages posed questions on non-availability of fertilisers and lack of irrigation facility for paddy and other crops.

They also complained on the exorbitant prices collected by the private dealers for the fertilisers. Irregularities like entry of names in musters by the field assistants at village level even to the persons who are not attending works under the MGNREGS were also raised by the local people at most of the Gram Sabhas. They demanded social audit on all works under the MGNREGS for its strict implementation.

Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu attended the Gram Sabhas in the district and MLAs also participated in their respective Assembly constituencies.