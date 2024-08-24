Live
- Poor sleep may lead to weight gain and cholesterol problems: Study
- Researchers develop new portable tool to revolutionise ear health
- ECI sets up 24 polling stations for Kashmiri migrants to vote in J&K assembly polls
- India has largest green railway network with 95 pc track electrification: Top official
- M3M posts 37 pc jump in Q1 sales as housing demand firms up
- Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre demolished; actor reacts
- Credai South Con-2024 Kicks Off in Krishna District with Focus on Construction Development
- Indian space sector contributed $60 bn to GDP, generated 4.7 million jobs
- For FIIs, India still stands at sweet spot for long-term investment horizon
- IIT-Bhubaneswar develops solar-powered microwave reactor
Just In
Farmers express concern over shortage of fertilisers
Irregularities pertaining to MGNREGS also brought to the notice of people’s representatives and officials
SRIKAKULAM; People have posed number of questions to people’s representatives and officials mainly on scarcity of chemical fertilisers and irregularities in implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at Gram Sabhas across the district on Friday.
After the officials and people’s representatives explained the purpose of holding the Gram Sabhas, people in most of the villages posed questions on non-availability of fertilisers and lack of irrigation facility for paddy and other crops.
They also complained on the exorbitant prices collected by the private dealers for the fertilisers. Irregularities like entry of names in musters by the field assistants at village level even to the persons who are not attending works under the MGNREGS were also raised by the local people at most of the Gram Sabhas. They demanded social audit on all works under the MGNREGS for its strict implementation.
Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu attended the Gram Sabhas in the district and MLAs also participated in their respective Assembly constituencies.