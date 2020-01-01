Farmers hopes to get water for irrigation rekindled in Kadapa

Kadapa: Giving a big relief to the people of Kadapa district, the state government has decided to complete Rajoli Anicut (Rajoli-Jaladarisi reservoirs) providing storage facility to Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal in next three years.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan had laid foundation for Rajoli Anicut on Kundu river to store 5 tmcft of water which will be useful to irrigate 92,000 acres in acres in Duvvuru, Mydukuru, Kajipet and Kadapa mandals in the district.

In fact, former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reedy had laid foundation stone for this project with an estimated cost of Rs 912 crore in 2008. After his death, the project was ignored due to various reasons.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone with an estimated cost of Rs 2,312 crores on 23rd December. If the anicut is completed, water can be supplied through KC canal which flows for 71 km in the district. Sugarcane and paddy crops will get water.

" For several years we have been struggling for water to agriculture operations due to incompletion of Rajoli project. Though KC canal was designed to provide water for 92,000 acres, it does not have facility to store water. Now, we are happy, " A Rajagopala Reddy of Chinnasingana Palle village of Duvvuru mandal said to The Hans India.

"I request Chief Minister to complete the project in a time bound manner, " said former TTD chairman P Sudhakar Yadav. The 130 years old major irrigation system KC canal runs 235 km in Kurnool district and 71km in Kadapa district.

It is entitled for a quantity of 39.90 tmcft of water inclusive of 10 tmcft of water from TB Dam. It was proposed to supply water for total 2,65,628 acres - 1,73, 627 acres in Kurnool and 92,001 in Kadapa district..

"Proposals were sent to the government with estimated cost of Rs 2,312 crores. Tenders will be called after government releases administrative sanction," said an official.