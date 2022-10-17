Farmers' march likely to enter Rajahmundry today

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Amaravati farmers padayatra is expected to reach Rajahmundry on Monday, but farmers said that some efforts are still underway considering stopping the yatra on the other side of the bridge.

The farmers' march reached Kovvur and a break was announced for the padayatra on Sunday. The grand padayatra will start from Kovvur town at 8 am on Monday and will reach Katheru from Gammon Bridge over the main road.

After a lunch break at Katheru, the march will continue till Mallayyapeta. Overnight stay for padayatra will be at Mallayyapeta.

Farmers' march from Chagallu to Kovvur received unprecedented support. With hundreds of people participating in the yatra in two-wheelers, tractors, and cars, the yatra stretched to more than a kilometre long.

Police claimed that due to the meeting of Home Minister Taneti Vanita at Kovvur bus stand centre on Monday, there will be more traffic and the procession will not be able to enter Kovvuru town. The police tried to notify farmers' leaders that the traffic would be blocked on Gammon Bridge, but farmers refused to accept them.

Farmer leader Gadde Tirupati Rao told the police that the officials have closed the road-cum-rail bridge in the name of repairs and it is not appropriate to create another obstacle to the yatra.

He made it clear that farmers will not stop the yatra no matter how many obstacles arise, except that he will seek permission from the court again if necessary.