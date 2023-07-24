Farmers protests with black balloons amidst CM Jagan’s visit to Amaravati

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of houses in the plots allotted to the poor in the R5 zone of Amaravati area. On the other hand, farmers of Amaravati have taken up protest programme at Krishnayapalem, Tulluru and Venkatapalem camps. They criticised that even though the High Court's verdict on R5 zone is in reserve, they are proceeding with the construction of houses in that area.



They said that Jagan has no respect for the courts. The protestors said that the farmers of the capital are being taken around the courts and they are causing trouble. They are angry that they are going to the elections from their graves. They protested with black balloons. On the other hand, the police are preventing Amaravati farmers from coming out.