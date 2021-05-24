Farmers to benefit from early arrival of monsoon

Kadapa: The farmers in district are happy with the occurrence of moderate rains for the last couple of days due to formation of low-depression in Bay of Bengal.

Their hopes turned fortunate with the arrival of early monsoon likely by May-end. The district has recorded 1 centimetre average rainfall in 75 per cent of mandals against total 51 for the last couple of days. Met officials hope that rains during August, September months might help their agriculture operations.

The farmers in the district proposed to cultivate paddy, groundnut, redgram, greengram, blackgram, buddasanaga, turmeric, jowar in around 1.50 lakh hectares in the current kharif season.

According to Joint Director of Agriculture J Muralikrishna, the administration is taking all steps in supplying water to the agriculture operations in the interest of farmers. A comprehensive plan has been designed to supply water even for dry land areas through tankers where water is not available through canals.

And at the same time, the administration arranged to supply seeds, fertilizers, pesticides at Rythu Bharosa Kendrams for proposed season.

"Farmers are very much happy with the occurrence of rains one month before as they were more useful for cultivation of crops. I hope we will get good crop yield with the rains and it will also improve our profits," said R Venkataramana Reddy of Rajampet mandal to The Hans India.