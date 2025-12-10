Farmers to benefit through oil palm cultivation

Visakhapatnam: In a move to ensure a continued income source for the next two to three decades for farmers, the Andhra Pradesh government encourages oil palm cultivation on a massive scale.

As it is one of the highest yielding crops, the State government offers 100 per cent subsidy on oil palm saplings for the farmers under the oil palm area expansion programme.

With a target of growing oil palm in 100 hectares, three mandals have been identified in Visakhapatnam district.

Following favourable climatic conditions required for the crop, Anandapuram, Padmanabham and Bheemili mandals have been selected for the cultivation. Already, oil palm crops are grown in 15 hectares in Bheemunipatnam constituency.

Highlighting the benefits of the crop, District Horticulture Officer (DHO) B Shyamala stated that oil palm is one of the high yielding crops.

“Once cultivated, the yields will continue for a minimum 20 years. Based on the age of the crop, the produce will increase. Through intercropping, farmers can also generate additional income,” the DHO explained.

Currently, the crop is valued at Rs.19,600 per tonne, horticulture officials mentioned.

Once the cultivation commences in the district, the produce will be sold without any involvement of middlemen, while Shanti Oil Farm Private Limited will buy the produce from the farmers based on the cost fixed by the government.

For intercrop maintenance, the government is also providing aid to the farmers to the tune of Rs.5,250 per hectare a year for four years. Also, support is extended to the farmers for drip irrigation. With several benefits in store, the district administration is motivating the farmers to go for oil palm farming on a large scale.