Farmers urged to use technology to reap profits
40 farmers’ groups receive Rs 3.14 cr subsidy for supply of drones
Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani advised farmers to use technology in agriculture and get more profits.
Participating at a programme organised by the Agriculture department at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, she handed over Rs 3.14 crore to 40 farmer groups in the district for supply of drones at 80% subsidy. Speaking on the occasion, she suggested farmers adopt new technology and use drones extensively. As against the target of 40 drones with 80 percent subsidy for groups under Kisan Drones for the district, 41 drones were allocated beyond the target.
She said that 15 drones have already been delivered to the farmers and the subsidy amount has also been deposited in the accounts of the farmers. The remaining drones will also be delivered in the next 15 days. The government is ready to provide as many drones to the farmers as they require on subsidy by July 15.
Also, in the year 2024-25, the state government has distributed personal machinery worth Rs 8.99 crore to 709 small and marginal farmers at a subsidy of Rs 3.84 crore. These included 83 tractor-driven machinery, 54 rotavators, 157 battery sprayers, 78 power sprayers, 4 power weeders, 4 brush cutters, and 329 power tillers, which were delivered to the farmers at their homes.
Joint Collector Rahul Kumar Reddy said that the use of machinery and equipment will increase production, reduce costs and increase income.
District Agriculture Officer Z Venkateswara Rao, Assistant Director of Agriculture Muralikrishna, agriculture officials, farmers, and others participated in the meeting.