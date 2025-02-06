Farmers, workers burn Union Budget copies

Ongole : The leaders of the farmers and workers unions and organisations called the Union Budget for 2025-26 an anti-farmer and anti-worker budget.

The members of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Trade Unions JAC, and public organisations took out a rally from the Ambedkar Statue to the Church Centre in Ongole on Wednesday and burned copies of the Union Budget.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha district convener Chunduri Rangarao, farmers and farm workers, trade unions, workers leaders V Balakotaiah, Rajasekhar, Upputuru Prakash Rao, and others spoke at the programme.

They said that the government reduced support for employment guarantee schemes and didn’t provide guaranteed prices for agricultural produce.

They perceived the budget as favoring corporate interests, reducing allocations for social sectors, allowing corporations to benefit from tax structures, and potentially increasing economic disparities. They called the budget as constitutionally contradictory and highlighted disproportionate tax collection from poor vs. corporate sectors.