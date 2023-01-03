  • Menu
Fashion design sector provides employment to women

MANUU Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan presenting certificate to a student in Vijayawada on Monday
MANUU Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan presenting certificate to a student in Vijayawada on Monday

MANUU Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan said that fashion design is one of the sectors that provide employment to women.

Vijayawada (NTR District): Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan said that fashion design is one of the sectors that provide employment to women. He signed a memorandum of understaning (MoU) with Samana College of Design Studies near Benz Circle here on Monday.

The V-C said that the MANUU has given its affiliation to Samana College after observing various aspects and stated that now Samana College of Design Studies will be affiliated with the national university. He further said that students, who study in Samana College, will be eligible for attending Urdu university exams. The students will also be given MANUU certificates.

Samana College chairperson Samana Musavi has expressed happiness for getting affiliation to MANUU. She said that they would start Samana College branch in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh.

MANUU Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan handed over certificates to the students, who successfully completed fashion design course.

State Waqf Board Member Altaf Hussain, Principal Ayesha and others attended.

