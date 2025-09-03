Father brutally murdered by son in Kurnool district

Kurnool: In a shocking incident, a man was brutally murdered by his own son at Pulakurthi village in Kodumur mandal of Kurnool district on Wednesday morning. According to police, the accused, identified as Veeraswamy (25), attacked his father, Ramachari (50), with a heavy pestle, killing him on the spot. The incident sent shockwaves through the village, leaving residents in disbelief over the gruesome act.

Ramachari was working as a driver at the Yemmiganur RTC depot. Police said Veeraswamy is married and has a young son. Neighbors revealed that frequent quarrels were common between father and son over personal issues. Preliminary investigation suggests that Veeraswamy may have been under the impression that by killing his father, he could secure a government job on compassionate grounds. Locals strongly suspect this motive behind the crime, though police are yet to confirm it officially.

Following the incident, the police swiftly reached the scene, took Veeraswamy into custody, and shifted Ramachari’s body for postmortem examination. During interrogation, Veeraswamy reportedly created a commotion at the police station, pleading with the officers to allow him to visit the Durga temple in Vijayawada to fulfill a religious vow. His unusual behavior left the police puzzled as they continued questioning him to uncover the full details of the case.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Authorities are gathering evidence and statements from family members and neighbors to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to this horrific murder. Police officials have assured that strict action will be taken once the motive is firmly established, bringing justice to the victim and closure to the shocked community of Pulakurthi village.