Father dies hours after son's wedding ceremony in Anantapur

In a tragic incident, a youth's grandmother passed away due to illness just hours after his marriage in Anantapur. Against this backdrop, the son of the deceased also fell unconscious and dead. The family members rushed him to a hospital immediately, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident, which took place on Saturday in Korrapadu village in Bukkarayasamudram Mandal of Anantapur.



Going into the details, Venkataswamy (56) of Korrapadu is serving as ASI in Pamidi Police Station and survived with wife, two daughters, and a son wherein two daughters were married. Meanwhile, the son Govardhan was married on Saturday. However, Venkataswamy's mother Konnamma (70) has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Anantapur for three days. Venkataswamy performed his son's wedding while the mother was worried about him.



Konnamma died at the hospital shortly after the marriage ended.

When Venkataswamy came to know about this through his relatives, he suddenly collapsed. The relatives rushed him to a hospital for treatment for a heart attack, but he did not survive. Tragic shadows were cast over the deaths of the two in the house where the wedding had appeared until then. The locals were also shocked by the incident.

