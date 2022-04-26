Father drives son's dead body on scooter in Tirupati due to ambulance drivers atrocity, probe begins

In a heart wrenching incident, a father had to carry his son's dead body from RUIA Hospital to his home town of 90 km after the ambulance drivers at RUIA objected him from using the ambulance sent by relatives. Despite boy's father requested that he be taken in an ambulance sent by his relatives, the drivers did not heed and the father wept and carried his son's body on a bike.



Going into the details, a boy from Chitvelu in Annamaiah district died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at Tirupati RUIA Hospital. Relatives sent an ambulance to the hospital to evacuate the boy's body. However, ambulance drivers at the hospital prevented the boy's body from being moved and insisted on moving the body in their ambulance. The boy's father took the body on his bike to Chitvel, Annamayya district, 90 km away.

CITU district general secretary Kandarpu Murali was outraged that the number of private ambulances near government hospitals was increasing day by day. A boy named Joshuva died of kidney failure at around 2am on Tuesday morning. He said the boy's body was moved 90 km to Chitvel on a scooter as he could not bear the cost of ambulances. They demanded that strict action be taken against those responsible for the situation.

Meanwhile, the investigation has begun on the incident with RDO, DMHO visited the spot to assess the situation. The found the incident to be true and assured that the culprits will be punished severely and the regularise the fees of ambulance services.