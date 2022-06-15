Father resort to black magic in Nellore, sacrifices daughter, case filed

A tragic incident took place in Peddireddipalli in the Nellore district where a father allegedly tried to kill his daughter in the name of Black magic. According to details, Venu from Peddireddipalli gave birth to twins (4) after 12 years of marriage. Meanwhile, father Venu performed black magic with two children in his house. Later, father Venu put saffron in the little baby's mouth and tried to slit the throat.



The locals saved the both the children cried out loud in this order. The baby was rushed to a hospital in immediately, where she was pronounced dead at the scene. Locals informed the police about the incident who said that they are investigating the case and searching for Venu who escaped.

However, it remains to be seen whether Venu did this for peace worship or for occult worship. Meanwhile, the incident has caused shock to the locals.