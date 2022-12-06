Father-son duo drowns in a pond in Tirupati, son's body retrieved

A tragic incident took place in Grddakunta of Ojili mandal in the Tirupati district on Monday evening wherein father and son swept away in a pond. According to the information, father Chengaiah went down to the pond to wash the cattle and got stuck in it.



As the cattle reached home but his father did not come, his son Nagarjuna went down into the pond today due to suspicion and he drowned in it and died of suffocation.

The son's body was found while the search operations are carried out for the father's body. Police have registered a case and are investigating.