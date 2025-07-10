Live
FDP highlights AI in healthcare
Madanapalle: AICTE ATAL Faculty Development Programme at Shri Gnanambica Degree College (A) was held on Wednesday.
Experts highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare. Dr Shilpa Nayuni, Chief Scientist at Aaran Scientific, spoke on AI’s impact on medical imaging and diagnosis.
Dr Sharon Priya Alexander, Bioinformatics Scientist at SVIMS, presented insights on AI in drug discovery and personalised medicine. Faculty, scholars and students actively participated in the sessions.
