  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

FDP highlights AI in healthcare

FDP highlights AI in healthcare
x

Dr. Shilpa Nayuni,chief scientist at Aaran Scientific, speaking at a Faculty Development Programme

Highlights

AICTE ATAL Faculty Development Programme at Shri Gnanambica Degree College (A) was held on Wednesday.

Madanapalle: AICTE ATAL Faculty Development Programme at Shri Gnanambica Degree College (A) was held on Wednesday.

Experts highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare. Dr Shilpa Nayuni, Chief Scientist at Aaran Scientific, spoke on AI’s impact on medical imaging and diagnosis.

Dr Sharon Priya Alexander, Bioinformatics Scientist at SVIMS, presented insights on AI in drug discovery and personalised medicine. Faculty, scholars and students actively participated in the sessions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick