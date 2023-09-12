Live
Naidu's security is causing concern says wife Bhuvaneswari
Rajahmundry: I am fearing over security of Chandrababu Naidu said Nara Bhuvaneswari.
Speaking to media persons after mulakat with Chandrababu in Rajahmundry central jail here this evening, Bhuvaneswari said Chandrababu always concerned about people and their welfare. It was unfortunate that Chandrababu was implicated in false cases and lodged in Central jail building which was constructed by him.
Though Lokesh and Brahmani were present the did not address media and left the place.
It may be noted Sneha Cell Block in Rajahmundry Central Jail, where Chandrababu was lodged, was inaugurated by the then CM Chandra Babu Naidu himself during 2014-19.
Bhuvaneswari said that the TDP formed by NTR will always strive hard to protect interests of people and party cadre.