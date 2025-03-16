Live
Fervour marks TTD’s Srinivasa Kalyanam
- CM offers silk robes to Utsava deities at the celestial wedding of the Lord at TTD temple in Venkatapalem
- TTD made elaborate arrangements for the programme, including distribution of annaprasadams to devotees
Vijayawada : The TTD performed Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam at TTD Venkateswara Swamy temple, Venkatapalem in Amaravati capital region on a grand note on Saturday evening. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented Pattu Vastrams to the Utsava deities on the occasion of Srinivasa Kalyanam.
Earlier, Chandrababu carried the Pattu Vastrams over his head in a traditional manner and amidst Mangala Vaidyams from Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, reached Kalyana Vedika and presented the robes to deities. His wife Bhuvaneswari accompanied him.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer, ministers, TTD chairman B R Naidu, EO J Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, board members and other officials participated in this programme.
Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar of Tirumala and many other pontiffs graced the occasion. The kalyanotsavam was performed under the supervision of one of the chief priests of Tirumala Venugopala Deekshitulu.
Renowned Carnatic musicians Nityasri Mahadevan and Priya Sisters render devotional vocal. Pancha Sahasravadhani Dr Medasani Mohan, Dr Gangadhara Shastry, Smt Nagalakshmi anchor the events.
Annamacharya artistes Uday Bhaskar, Kavita and Tejovati rendered Annamacharya Sankeertans during every episode of celestial wedding.
The TTD authorities made elaborate arrangements and as part of it. Eighteen LED screens arrangedwere, four tonnes of flowers were used for decoration and 1,500 Sevaks offered services to devotees. Annaprasadams distributed to devotees. The SVBC live telecast the celestial wedding.