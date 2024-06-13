Festive atmosphere prevails in city as Naidu takes oath as CM

Visakhapatnam : Known to be the TDP’s citadel, Visakhapatnam exuded a festive atmosphere as TDP supporters and activists celebrated the swearing-in ceremony of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

As Naidu took oath at Kesarapalli IT Park in Krishna district, people in Visakhapatnam visited temples and offered prayers ushering in the NDA government with open arms.

Breaking coconuts, playing drums, men and women were seen celebrating at various places, dancing to the beats, expressing their joy.

Party supporters from Railway New Colony, MVP Colony, among other areas teamed up to celebrate the occasion.



Meanwhile, the district administration installed LED screens in each constituency to enable people watch the live telecast of the ceremony in a hassle-free manner. Digital screens at seven centres in seven constituencies were provided across the district.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna along with the district officials watched the swearing-in ceremony of Naidu at the Collectorate.

At VMRDA Children’s Arena, people were seen watching the live telecast of Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony.