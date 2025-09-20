festive cheer at Novotel

Vijayawada: Asthe sacred season of Navratri arrives, Vijayawada comes alive with devotion and grandeur, with the revered Kanaka Durga Temple at its heart. Embracing this spirit, Novotel Vijayawada Varun invites devotees and guests to partake in the divine celebrations through a specially curated Durga Puja Maha Bhojanam.

“With the Maha Bhojanam, we wanted to mirror this devotion on the plate — a Thali that celebrates our traditions, honours the Goddess, and offers our guests a taste of togetherness and festivity,” shares Chef Sivaramakrishna J, Executive Chef, Novotel Vijayawada Varun. Durga Puja Maha Bhojanam holds deep cultural and religious significance. Traditionally, the feast is first offered to Goddess Durga and then shared among devotees as prasad, symbolising blessings, prosperity, and togetherness. Each dish is prepared with reverence, echoing age-old traditions of devotion through food.