  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

festive cheer at Novotel

festive cheer at Novotel
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Asthe sacred season of Navratri arrives, Vijayawada comes alive with devotion and grandeur, with the revered Kanaka Durga Temple at its...

Vijayawada: Asthe sacred season of Navratri arrives, Vijayawada comes alive with devotion and grandeur, with the revered Kanaka Durga Temple at its heart. Embracing this spirit, Novotel Vijayawada Varun invites devotees and guests to partake in the divine celebrations through a specially curated Durga Puja Maha Bhojanam.

“With the Maha Bhojanam, we wanted to mirror this devotion on the plate — a Thali that celebrates our traditions, honours the Goddess, and offers our guests a taste of togetherness and festivity,” shares Chef Sivaramakrishna J, Executive Chef, Novotel Vijayawada Varun. Durga Puja Maha Bhojanam holds deep cultural and religious significance. Traditionally, the feast is first offered to Goddess Durga and then shared among devotees as prasad, symbolising blessings, prosperity, and togetherness. Each dish is prepared with reverence, echoing age-old traditions of devotion through food.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick