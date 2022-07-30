FiberNet channel to publicise welfare schemes

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) chairman P Gowtham Reddy said the APSFL would launch its own television channel soon to popularise welfare schemes and development works taken up by the State government.

Addressing the media at APSFL office here on Friday, Gowtham Reddy said a decision has been taken at the Board meeting to launch a TV channel. He said for the first time in India, the FiberNet is giving cable services, internet and telephone services. He said the APSFL has 10 lakh connections and efforts are on to increase the network and services in the State.

The chairman said the SFL will purchase 50 lakh new connection boxes as per the rules and regulations of the government to increase the network and give more connections to the people.

The new proposed APSFL channel will work as a bridge between the government and the people, he added. Gowtham Reddy requested cable operators to follow a balanced approach and not to broadcast only anti-government programmes. He stated that the APSFL was not developed due to the failure of the previous TDP government and irregularities in tenders.