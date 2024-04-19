Filing of nomination commences

Ongole: Thecandidates from various political parties, and independent aspirants of the Parliament and Assembly constituencies in the Prakasam district submitted their nominations to the designated officers at the constituency level, immediately after the announcement of election notification by the District Election Officer and collector AS Dinesh Kumar in Ongole on Thursday.

Releasing the notification, the DEO Dinesh Kumar said that the returning officers will accept the nominations for the Parliament and Assembly constituencies from 11.00 am to 03.00 pm, up to April 25 excluding the public holidays.

Candidate for the Parliament constituency should submit a security deposit of Rs 25, 000 and for the Assembly constituency a security deposit of Rs 10,000, along with their fully filled-in nominations. Officials scrutinise the received nominations on April 26, but the desired candidates can withdraw their nominations by 03.00 pm on April 29. A help desk has been at the offices of all returning officers to help the candidates in clarifying doubts about filling in the nomination forms.Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his wife Magunta Geethalatha submitted their nominations as Telugu Desam Party candidates while Buchi Edukondalu and Boddu Kranthi Kumar submitted their nominations as independent candidates for the Ongole Parliament constituency on the first day.

In the erstwhile Prakasam district, Srinivasa Rao Polisetty submitted his nomination as an independent candidate for Chirala Assembly constituency, Tammuluri Venkataratnam as Bahujan Samaj Party candidate for Parchur Assembly constituency, Kaila Venkata Rao as the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate for Santhanuthalapadu (SC) Assembly constituency, Asodi Sankar Reddy as an independent candidate for the Ongole Assembly constituency, Sripathi Satish as Indian National Congress candidate for Kondapi (SC) Assembly constituency, Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, his wife Buchepalli Nandini as YSR Congress Party candidates, Putluri Kondareddy as the Indian National Congress party candidate, Meena Mancha as an independent candidate for Darsi Assembly constituency, Daddala Narayana as the YSR Congress Party candidate for Kanigiri Assembly constituency, and EV Suresh Babu submitted his nomination as the Jaathiya Cheti Vruthula Ikya Vedika Party for the Giddalur Assembly constituency.











