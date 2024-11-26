Film director Ram Gopal Varma evades police questioning

Ongole: Film director Ram Gopal Varma failed to appear for scheduled police questioning in Ongole on Monday, prompting authorities to launch a multi-city search for him in Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Chennai.

The case stems from a November 10 complaint filed by Maddipadu TDP general secretary Muttanapalli Ramalingam at a local police station.

Ramalingam accused Varma of posting derogatory content on X (formerly Twitter) about TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his family members, and Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan during the release of Varma’s film ‘Vyuham’. On November 13, Ongole rural police station CI N Srikanth Babu issued notices through SI B Sivaramaiah, asking Varma to appear for questioning on November 19 or face potential arrest.

However, Varma asked permission to appear on November 25, as he was busy with a hectic schedule. Varma sought relief from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, but the court advised him to apply for anticipatory bail if he feared arrest. Anticipating Varma’s non-appearance, police teams were dispatched to Hyderabad.

When he failed to appear by 11 am onMonday, police personnel reached his home and office in the afternoon, but they were told he was out of station. Police have stationed personnel at both locations and are coordinating with Tamil Nadu authorities, following leads that Varma may be in Coimbatore.Speaking to The Hans India, CI Srikanth Babu confirmed that Varma was not found at his Hyderabad locations. He said that the police were working in coordination with the Chennai authorities and assured Varma would be arrested by Tuesday, regardless of location.