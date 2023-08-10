Film industry and politics are run with people's support: Vijayasai Reddy

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy responded to comments made by Chiranjeevi, a popular actor and politician through his Twitter handle and took a jibe at him saying that movie stars and politicians could withstand only with the support of the people. He emphasised that the government has a responsibility to ensure the welfare of the poor and workers in the film industry, as they are also human beings who deserve care and support.

Stating that the film industry has no special rules, the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member has said every field runs with the support of the people. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to take care of the public be it belonging to the film industry or the other.

Reddy expressed his appreciation for film heroes who are willing to work for minimal remuneration or even for free. Highlighting the efforts of daily wage film workers and their contribution to the film industry, he commended those who work tirelessly to increase per capita income and the state's overall economic growth, expressing his admiration for their dedication.