Financial aid of Rs 12.13 cr distributed under Vahana Mitra

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopala Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced YSR Vahana Mitra scheme to extend financial assistance to auto, taxi and cab drivers. He said this amount will be useful to meet vehicle repair expenses, to pay insurance premium and to get vehicle fitness certificates.

He launched Vahana Mitra scheme at a programme at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram in Guntur city on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said the government has extended financial assistance of Rs 12.13 crore to 12,317 beneficiaries. He said that the officials displayed the list of eligible candidates at ward and village secretariats. Informing that the eligible, who did not get any financial benefit under the scheme, may apply for financial assistance, he stated the government was committed for the welfare of weaker sections.

Earlier, M Venugopala Reddy flagged off a rally of Vahana Mitra beneficiaries from NTR Circle to Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram. Zilla Parishad chairperson Henry Christina, MLC Mugurudu Hanumantha Rao, MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi, Deputy Transport Commissioner Meera Prasad, Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesuratnam, RDO Prabhakara Reddy were among those participated.