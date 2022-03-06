Finish drinking water works by April-end: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: Rural Water Supply department officials have been told to install 1,000 tap connections per day under Jala Jeevan Mission as summer is fast approaching.

They have been asked to complete all pending works related to the drinking water supply before April-end. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu reviewed with the officials on Saturday and highlighted the need to contain water-borne diseases by conducting water quality tests on a weekly basis in every habitation.

He directed the officials to submit a weekly report on the progress of works and added water quality should be maintained as per standards mentioned by health officials. Stating that 70 per cent target of drinking water tap connections under Jala Jeevan Mission achieved so far, he said the staff should achieve 100 per cent target.

Chakradhar Babu also instructed the officials to pay equal importance to completing the works related to toilets in every household reminding them Nellore is a no-open defecation district.

Superintendent Engineer of RWS, M Srinivasa Kumar said tap connections have been given to 3,62,052 households among 5,70,196 in the district and said they have taken up 2,177 works at an estimated cost of Rs 198.57 crore in the district