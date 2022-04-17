Fire breaks out at a Godown in Mangalagiri of Guntur district, no casualties

A fire broke out in a plastic waste storage Godown in Auto Nagar in Mangalagiri of Guntur district. Receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the scene and worked for about half an hour to bring the fire under control.



The firefighters said they were investigating the cause of the accident. The fire official said they would come to an assessment on the accident after examining the CCTV footage.

According to Godown manager Subba Rao, there is property loss of suffered Rs 10 lakh. The full details of the incident are yet to be ascertained.