Fire Breaks Out at Vizag Railway Station; No Casualties Reported
A fire incident occurred at Vizag Railway Station this morning when the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express suddenly caught fire while stationed at the platform.

A fire incident occurred at Vizag Railway Station this morning when the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express suddenly caught fire while stationed at the platform. The train, which had traveled from Korba and was scheduled to depart for Tirumala shortly, experienced the alarming incident at approximately 6 AM.

The fire primarily affected three air-conditioned coaches — B6, B7, and M1 — resulting in complete damage to these bogies. Fortunately, there were no passengers on board at the time of the incident, preventing what could have been a catastrophic situation.

Witnesses reported that flames erupted within the AC coaches, leading to quick action from railway staff who immediately alerted fire and railway officials. Fire crews swiftly arrived on the scene and worked diligently to contain the blaze, which produced heavy smoke in the vicinity of the station. Authorities ensured that panicked passengers were safely evacuated without any chaos.

As of now, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities related to the fire. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire and how it spread within the train. Railway officials are examining the situation from all angles to prevent future incidents.

