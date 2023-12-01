Fire breaks out in a boat at Kakinada coast, 11 fishermen rescued

In a tragic incident took place off the coast of Kakinada, a town in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, massive fire broke out in a boat when the gas cylinder on their boat suddenly exploded leaving the fishermen trapped on the boat, surrounded by flames.

However, the fishermen were quick enough to inform the Coast Guard personnel who were patrolling the area about their plight. As soon as they received the distress call, the Coast Guard personnel sprang into action and launched a rescue operation. They rushed to the scene and made every effort to reach the fishermen and rescued them. The fishermen will be brought to ashore in the afternoon.

It is learned that fishermen carry essentials like food, gas cylinder etc. while going fishing to cook and eat in the boat. As usual, 11 fishermen who had went for fishing along with all essential met with a fire accident after a gas cylinder exploded in the boat.