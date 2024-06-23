Firebrand leader tamed as Speaker says Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada : Ayyanna Patrudu, who entered politics at a very young age of 23 years following NTR’s call in 1983, has been a flag bearer of the party. When he entered the Assembly for the first time, he was the second youngest MLA in the country. It is a privilege that the Assembly has got such an experienced leader as the new Speaker, said Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Congratulating the Speaker, Pawan in his own style said that while Ayyannapatrudu has risen to the highest post and had become the custodian of the Assembly, he has lost the opportunity to be a firebrand person. It is like making a noisy student as the incharge of the class to control naughty students, he quipped. Expressing concern over the functioning of the previous session which was used for personal attacks, Pawan said it was unfortunate that neither the then leader of the House or the Speaker controlled the members.

Recollecting the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu for the formation of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan said that the Assembly session should be confined for healthy discussions and not for personal accusations. He said along with all members, the Speaker too has a great responsibility to ensure that highest standards in discussion, decency and decorum were maintained. The discussions should be meaningful to resolve the peoples issue not to settle personal scores. He also urged the Speaker to guide all first time MLAs, including himself.