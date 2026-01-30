SOA, CUO sign MoU to boost farm sciences

Bhubaneswar: The Siksha O Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput, for academic, research and outreach collaborations in the realm of agricultural sciences.

As per the MoU, SOA and CUO, inspired by their common objectives to promote and accelerate the progress of research and outreach in various disciplines in agriculture and allied sectors, will engage in mutually agreed research programmes.

The MoU was signed by SOA Vice-Chancellor Pradipta Kumar Nanda and CUO Vice-Chancellor Narasingha Charan Panda. Santosh Kumar Rout, Dean of Institute of Agricultural Sciences ((IAS), faculty of agricultural sciences of SOA, and Bibudha Parasar, Professor and Head of Agricultural Extension and Communication, IAS, were present.

The agreement will facilitate exchange of students, faculties and scientists, methodology and technology of mutual interest and scientific literature and information. Besides, it will enable both the institutions to share laboratory facilities, develop and carry out collaborative research and outreach activities. The MoU will be implemented through development of work plans jointly with protection of intellectual property rights. Any publication, document and paper arising out of joint work conducted by the participants in pursuant of the MoU will be jointly owned.