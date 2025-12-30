First woman IAS officer takes charge as deputy chairperson of VPA

Visakhapatnam: Roshni Aparanji Korati has assumed charge as the deputy chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), on Monday.

She’s the first woman IAS officer (2011 Batch), who took charge as the deputy chairperson of the VPA.

An officer of Assam–Meghalaya cadre, Roshni Aparanji Korati completed her education in Visakhapatnam.

Her appointment carries special significance as her father served as a school Headmaster at Visakhapatnam Port High School. In a proud moment of legacy, she has now assumed charge as the Deputy Chairperson of the same organisation.

Born on April 3, 1984, she is a gold medallist in master’s degree in Mass Communication from Andhra University and brings with her extensive administrative experience at district, State, and central levels. She has served as an additional deputy commissioner, Jorhat and also as a Collector and District Magistrate for the same district.

She served as a Collector and District Magistrate of Dhemaji in Assam, leading major rural development and welfare initiatives.

She later served as secretary to the Government of Assam, including secretary, Elementary Education, and Mission Director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). She also held leadership roles as agriculture secretary and project director, ARIAS Society.

Prior to joining VPA, she served on Central Deputation as joint development commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ).

A recipient of the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration (2018) and other honours, she is recognised for her exemplary public service.