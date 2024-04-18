Fishermen in Ward 30 Join YCP, Receive Support from MLA Candidate Ganesh Kumar

In a show of solidarity and support for YCP candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, 50 fishermen families from Peddamvari Sri Rama Mandir New Jalakapet in Ward 30 have joined the YCP. The decision was made under the leadership of former corporator Chintapalli Poturaju (Puliraju) at the Ashilametta office on Thursday morning.

During the gathering, MLA candidate Ganesh Kumar emphasized the importance of voting wisely and urged the fishermen to steer clear of any attempts by opponents to derail their progress. He highlighted the immeasurable services provided by the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government for the development of fishermen and urged them to put their faith in the government.

Ganesh Kumar reassured the fishermen that the YCP government is capable of addressing their concerns and providing solutions to their problems. He specifically mentioned that the government could fulfill the needs of the fishermen and urged them to show their support by voting for YCP MP candidate Botsa Jhansi.

The fishermen pledged their support by casting their votes for the YCP fan symbol and expressed their confidence in the party's ability to bring about positive change in their community. The joining of these fishermen families is seen as a significant boost for the YCP as they gear up for the upcoming elections.