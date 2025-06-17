Fitness certificates mandatory for school buses: Alur CI

Alur: Alur Circle Inspector (CI) Ravishankar Reddy has issued a stern warning to school bus drivers, stating that fitness certificates are mandatory for all private school buses.

With schools reopening after the summer break, the CI conducted a thorough inspection of school buses in the town on Monday and also held an awareness session for drivers, highlighting safety protocols and legal requirements.

Speaking at the awareness programme, CI Ravishankar Reddy underlined the importance of vehicle fitness and documentation. He urged all school managements to ensure that their buses are in proper working condition, with valid fitness certificates and renewed licenses before resuming transportation services.

He strongly advised drivers to avoid over speeding and exercise extreme caution while ferrying children to and from their homes.

The safety of school children is paramount. Given that this route passes through a national highway, drivers must not drop or pick up students at random points along the road. Doing so poses serious safety risks,” he added.

The CI insisted that every school bus must have a helper or assistant onboard to support safe boarding and alighting of children. He also directed that no child should be allowed to put their hands or heads out of the windows during travel.

Moreover, he cautioned against overcrowding of buses, stating that loading buses beyond their seating capacity is strictly prohibited and punishable under law. He issued a clear warning that driving under the influence of alcohol will not be tolerated and that strict action will be taken against violators.

Sub-Inspector Mahaboob Basha also participated in the inspection and awareness session, supporting the initiative aimed at enhancing school transportation safety standards in the region. The initiative by the Alur Police aims to ensure strict adherence to traffic norms, protect young lives, and prevent avoidable road mishaps involving school transportation.