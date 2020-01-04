Five died in a road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Five persons killed in a road accident at Kottapalli in Mandasa mandal on Saturday morning on National high way (NH -16).

According to details, a speeding car driver lost his control over the vehicle, and it was fell in the rivulet from the road bridge.

Five persons died on the spot and driver condition is said to be critical. All the deceased were identified as a native of Odisha state.

The accident occurred while they were going to Berhampur of Odisha from Simhachalam.