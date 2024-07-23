Five districts on edge as Godavari flood water rises

Vijayawada/Rajamahendravaram: Godavari flood water levels are gradually increasing at Bhadrachalam and Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram causing an alarming situation in the flood-affected areas in five districts. Flood water levels at Bhadrachalam reached 49.10 feet at 6 pm on Monday and the 2nd warning was in force. The flood discharge was 10,68,602 cusecs by Monday evening at Bhadrachalam.

On the other hand, the Taliperu project in Kothagudem district upstream of Bhadrachalam was flooded. Consequently, the authorities are lifting 25 gates of the project and releasing 62,932 cusecs of water. As a result, water levels will increase at Bhadrachalam.

Godavari flood water levels reached to 13.10 feet at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowlewswaram and flood fury likely to increase further. Godavari river conservator, head works division executive engineer R Kasi Visweswara Rao issued the first warning as the flood reached a level of 13.10 feet (3.58 metre) at SACB at 6 am on Monday. Flood duty officers have undertaken special duties as per the first warning protocol. In all, 12 lakh cusecs of water was released into sea from Dowleswaram Barrage on Monday.

The water resources officials are closely monitoring the flood waters flow and suspect there is a possibility of reaching to third warning level.

The Godavari flood water have already reached to second warning levels near Rajahmundry and it will affect Alluri Sitarama Raju district, East Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari and Eluru districts.

The administrative machinery of the respective districts focused on the relief and rescue activities in flood-affected areas. The collectors of respective districts directed the officers to focus on the relief activities.

The authorities are alerting the people living in low-lying areas and asking them to move to the safer places in ASR and Eluru districts.

Godavari’s tributary Sabari was flowing beyond the danger level in Kunavaram at 5 pm on Monday. A flood of 20.19 meters (48.11 feet) was recorded there and water levels are increasing gradually.

The floodwater is flowing fiercely, touching the bridge on the Sabari river in Kunavaram mandal. Udayabhaskara Colony in Kunavaram was surrounded by flood water.

Eluru district collector Vetriselvi and superintendent of police K Pratap Siva Kishore on Monday visited the flood affected areas in Kukkunuru and Velerupadu mandals and enquired about the flood situation and need for rescue and relief operations. They informed the media that ration is supplied to flood affected areas for three days.

West Godavari district collector Chadalavada Nagarani visited the Gostani river affected areas in Palakoderu mandal. She visited the Mogallu village and spoke to the villagers. The village was affected due to breaches to Gostani and flood water entered the village.

She also visited Guttulavaripalem village and spoke to the villagers about the assistance given by the West Godavari district administration. The villagers requested the collector to supply drinking water. The collector Nagarani instructed the officials to ensure supply of drinking water to the villagers and provide other basic needs. The district administrations are on high alert and taking measures to check any untoward incident and evacuate people to safer places.