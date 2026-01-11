Silaa back on track as Harshvardhan Rane resumes film shoot in Vietnam

Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Rane has officially resumed shooting for his much-anticipated film Silaa in Vietnam, marking a busy start to the New Year 2026. The actor shared his excitement with fans by posting stylish selfies and breathtaking aerial views of the Vietnamese landscape on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Harshvardhan captioned his post, “Back to #Vietnam for… #Silaa the film shoot (film camera shoot),” giving followers a sneak peek into his return to the sets.

Earlier, in August last year, the actor had wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of Silaa. To commemorate his final day of shooting in the Valley, Harshvardhan had shared a series of pictures and simply wrote, “Last day Kashmir today! #Silaa 3rd schedule.”

Silaa features Sadia Khateeb as the female lead, while Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra will be seen playing the antagonist. The film is being directed by Omung Kumar and is touted to be an intense action-romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama. The project is presented by Zee Studios.

The film is produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur and Captain Rahul Bali under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment and Innovations India, with Rahhat Shah Kazmi serving as co-producer.

Apart from Silaa, Harshvardhan Rane is also set to be a part of the popular Force franchise. The Sanam Teri Kasam actor is expected to begin shooting for the action-packed drama from March 2026.

In November, Harshvardhan had shared a photo of himself seeking blessings at the Trimbakeshwar Temple near Nashik and wrote, “John Abraham locks Harshvardhan Rane for taking ‘FORCE’ franchise forward, under him. All I can do at this moment is thank this angel of a man called John sir… can’t wait to begin shoot in March 2026.”

With Silaa progressing steadily and his entry into the Force franchise, 2026 is shaping up to be a significant year for Harshvardhan Rane’s career.