Five greenfield corridor projects sanctioned for AP: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here on Wednesday stated that five greenfield corridor projects had been sanctioned to AP and the work was in progress.

In reply to a question by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Gadkari told Rajya Sabha that six-laning of Raipur-Visakhapatnam section of NH-139 for a length of 99.63 km had been sanctioned at Rs 3,183 crore and so far Rs 202 crore had been spent. On the 56-km length of Khammam-Devarapalli NH 365 road, Rs 1,281 crore had been allocated and so far Rs 200 crore had been spent. The 96-km length of Chittoor-Thatchur six-lane highway (NH 7126) had been allocated Rs 3,179 crore and Rs 123 crore had been spent on it so far.

The Bangalore-Chennai expressway with a length of 85 km had been sanctioned Rs 4,137 crore and Rs 123 crore had been spent till date. As for the Bangalore-Vijayawada highway with a length of 343 km, the work on preparing the detailed project report was on, Gadkari stated.

He also stated that 28 road-over-bridges and road-under-bridges at a cost of Rs 5,347 crore would be built in AP under Sethu Bharatam programme. However, work on two RoBs, one at Bhimavaram town and the other at Veeravasaram were put on hold due to court cases, he explained.

Earlier, a delegation of YSRCP MPs led by Mithun Reddy met Nitin Gadkari seeking speeding up of works in the State by his Ministry as a follow up of the Chief Minister's meeting with the Minister.