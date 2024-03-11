  • Menu
Flag march held in Madanapalle

Madanapalle: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and to build confidence among the voters, Madanapalle police along with SSB force conducted...

Madanapalle: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and to build confidence among the voters, Madanapalle police along with SSB force conducted flag march in sub-divisional police station limits on Sunday. DSP Prasad Reddy along with SSB police and 100 local police participated in the flag march, covering Satsang Ashram, Surabhi Colony, Nakkaladinne Thanda, Gandhipuram, PNTT Colony, society Colony, NTR circle, Becent Road, Mallikarjuna circle, Bangalore bus stand and Rama Rao Colony.

