Flash Flood warnings issued for AP and Telangana states amid rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of imminent flash floods in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is expected to trigger flooding in these regions, along with parts of Maharashtra and Vidarbha, posing a serious risk in the coming hours.

The IMD has specifically indicated a potential threat of flooding across Andhra Pradesh in the next six hours, while Telangana, Vidarbha, and Marathwada could face similar conditions within the next 24 hours. Areas at risk include low-lying regions where waterlogging and road inundation are anticipated. The coastal region of Yanam and the districts of Guntur and Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh are particularly under threat.

In Telangana, districts affected comprise Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Peddapalli.

In Maharashtra's Marathwada region, Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbani are also expected to experience adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, the Vidarbha region (Maharashtra) has been alerted, with flash flood warnings issued for the districts of Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, and Nagpur.

In light of this unfolding situation, the IMD has urged the public to avoid flood-affected areas and stay away from streams, canals, and ponds. Travellers are advised to monitor weather updates before heading out. Farmers are advised to relocate crops and livestock to safe zones. Local authorities have been instructed to prepare emergency personnel in readiness for the storms ahead.