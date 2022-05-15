Flight services from Visakhapatnam to Colombo will begin in July, says Minister Gudivada Amarnath

The Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that he is hopeful that investments will come to the state through the Davos conference. Speaking at meeting of the Air Travelers Association in Visakhapatnam, he said that Visakhapatnam Airport had grown from four aircraft to 64 aircraft with 18 lakh passengers on board.



He said that flights to Malaysia, Bangkok and Singapore are being revived and flights between Visakhapatnam and Colombo will start from July.

The minister said that the conference will be held in Davos on 18 topics, of which 10 will be prioritised by the AP government. Special attention was paid to agriculture, tourism, education, medicine and economics. We will develop the IT sector with the motto 'Beach IT'.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making further progress in the administration, added that the Beach IT slogan will come together for Visakhapatnam.