Flood-affected areas inspected

Rajamahendravaram: State Agriculture, Marketing, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister K Atchennaidu assured full support to the flood-affected families.

He inspected the flood-affected areas and fishing colony in Kotipalli village under K Gangavaram mandal of Konaseema district on Sunday along with State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Labor Minister Vasamsetti Subhash.

District collector R Mahesh Kumar and Joint Collector T Nishaoti welcomed the ministers in Ramachandrapuram.

Ministers visited the free veterinary camp organised at Kotipalli Rythu Seva Kendra. Liver tonics, mineral mixers and grass seeds for cattle were distributed to the farmers. District Veterinary Officer Venkatarao told the ministers that 175 medical camps have been organised in 51 villages of 14 mandals as part of flood relief.

Officials are asked to start the process of cattle census from September. The farmers asked the ministers to rebuild the dilapidated veterinary hospitals.

Officials said that essential items have been provided to flood victims. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha inspected the Kotipalli jetty. Ministers assured that compensation will be provided for damaged habitations and crops. Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash said that difficulties have arisen due to the lack of action taken for the past five years on the strength of flood banks.

He said that the Godavari flood bank is weak at 13 places in the entire district.

He said that steps will be taken to strengthen these with Rs 140 crore.