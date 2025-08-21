Flood alert continues on banks of Godavari, Krishna

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain on Wednesday announced Godavari and Krishna river floods water level continues due to the heavy rains in the upland areas in recent days and alert sounded on the banks of two rivers.

He said water level at Bhadrachalam had reached 47.4 feet on Wednesday night. At Dhowaleswaram, both inflow and outflow were recorded at 8.28 lakh cusecs by 8 pm, and there is a possibility of issuing the first flood warning by Thursday, he added.

Prakhar Jain informed that mandal-level officials were put on alert in the districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, and West Godavari due to the impact of heavy flood waters. He mentioned that the officials are continuously monitoring the flood situation and giving necessary instructions on precautionary measures to be taken if flood water further rises.

At Prakasam Barrage, the Krishna river has an inflow and outflow of 4.67 lakh cusecs by Wednesday evening and the first-level flood warning remains in effect. He said the SDRF teams are stationed and available in the districts for any emergency response.

Since floodwaters are being released downstream from various projects along the Godavari and Krishna Rivers, people living in riverbanks and low-lying areas are advised to take necessary precautions. He said the public were strongly advised not to travel in rivers using boats, motorboats, or steamers, not to swim or bathe in floodwaters and not to attempt to cross streams or canals. He said the APSDMA urges everyone to stay alert and follow safety instructions given by the authorities to avoid accidents during this flood situation.