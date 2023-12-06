Flood alert to Prakasam Barrage

Vijayawada: Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Prakasam Barrage the inflows have been increased and was about to reach FRL, the river conservator and executive engineer of Krishna central division informed the media here on Wednesday.

In this regard, there is necessity to release the surplus water to the downstream of Prakasam Barrage at about 10:00 AM on Wednesday and the discharge will be up to 4,000 Cusecs or even more as per the realisation.

Hence, he requested people to be alert on both upstream and downstream of Prakasam Barrage.