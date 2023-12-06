Live
- BJP MPs, including Union ministers, elected to assemblies quit Parliament; likely to join state governments
- Parts of city suffer from inundation, relief work expedited
- Volkswagen India offers priority check for Michaung flood-damaged vehicles; beefs up staff, spares
- Markets scale fresh lifetime highs; Nifty nears 21k-level
- About 33,000 notices sent by CBIC officers for discrepancies in GST returns filed in FY18, FY19
- Gold plunges Rs 400; silver tumbles Rs 400
- Empowering Workforce: Shahi Exports Invests 1.2 Million Hours in Employee Development
- Bridge washed away 3 years back waiting for reconstruction
- Flood alert to Prakasam Barrage
- Ola Electric's net loss surges to Rs 1,472 cr in FY23 as expenses grow
Just In
Highlights
Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Prakasam Barrage the inflows have been increased and was about to reach FRL, the river conservator and executive engineer of Krishna central division informed the media here on Wednesday.
Vijayawada: Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Prakasam Barrage the inflows have been increased and was about to reach FRL, the river conservator and executive engineer of Krishna central division informed the media here on Wednesday.
In this regard, there is necessity to release the surplus water to the downstream of Prakasam Barrage at about 10:00 AM on Wednesday and the discharge will be up to 4,000 Cusecs or even more as per the realisation.
Hence, he requested people to be alert on both upstream and downstream of Prakasam Barrage.
