Flood-hit farmers assured of adequate compensation

Rajamahendravaram : MP Daggubati Purandeswari has assured that the NDA government in the State will address the recurring flooding problems affecting local farmers.

The assurance came during her visit to inspect the damage in Gowripatnam and Venkatayapalem villages in Gopalapuram mandal, where recent heavy rains inundated fields following floods to Erra, Kovvada and Tadipudi canals.

Accompanied by Gopalapuram MLA Maddipati Venkata Raju, MP Purandeswari visited the affected areas and met the farmers. She assured them that the government would support them and work towards providing adequate compensation for their losses.

The MP highlighted that the floods had severely impacted fields in the catchment areas of the canals, with agriculture department officials estimating that 2,300 acres were under water in Gopalapuram constituency.

Purandeswari noted that MLA Venkata Raju had already submitted the details of the damage to the government for compensation. She stressed the need for a long-term solution to prevent annual flooding issues.

Officials were asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) as part of the flood prevention plan. Additionally, Central funds will be allocated for strengthening canal embankments.

Agriculture department assistant director P Chandra Sekhar, agriculture officer B Raja Rao, local leaders and farmers B Dattu, Adabala Ramakrishna, Sridevi, BV Raghavulu, Maddipati Ramesh Chowdary, J Srinivas, Eeli Sarita Babu and K Ramu participated.