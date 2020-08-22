Floodwater surges again in Godavari

Rajamahendravaram/Kakinada: After a brief lull, the floodwater level in River Godavari is increasing in owing to incessant rains in its catchment areas and rising flows from its tributaries Sabari and Indravathi.



Third warning will be issued at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage on Friday night as the water level at Bhadrachalam reached 57 feet prompting authorities to issue third warning.

As much as 19 lakh cusecs of water is being released from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage into the sea and the present water level at the barrage is 17.05 feet. As many as 175 villages in 26 mandals were surrounded by floodwater and 86 lanka villages have been fully marooned in the district. The people in island villages are in the grip of fear with water resource department predicting that flood situation may continue for some more days.

Meanwhile, in Devipatnam mandal, all the tribal habitations are still under floodwater and Polavaram Project evacuees are expressing concern over the increasing flood.

Rampachodavaram sub-collector and ITDA project officer C V Praveen Aditya announced prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1) in Devipatnam mandal in view of the deteriorating flood situation to prevent danger to human life. Aditya said that in view of the incessant rains for the last four days, flooding was continuing with streams as well Godavari were overflowing. He said NDRF teams have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations in the affected villages.