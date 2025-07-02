‘FLOW’ bus rolls into Tirupati bringing hands-on science to students

Tirupati: India’s first futuristic mobile science lab – EDODWAJA – Futuristic Lab On Wheels (FLOW), has begun its journey in Andhra Pradesh, starting from Tirupati.

Designed to give students hands-on exposure to science and technology, the project is the brainchild of a Hyderabad-based startup, supported by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV).

The university not only incubated the idea through its Technology Business Incubator (TBI) but also provided Rs.25 lakh in funding.

Now, under the PM-USHA scheme, SPMVV is facilitating the FLOW bus tour across TTD-run and government schools in Tirupati over the next 10 days.

The bus, which can accommodate over 35 students at a time, is more than just a classroom on wheels. It’s a solar-powered mobile lab packed with state-of-the-art technology — including robotics, AR/VR setups, drone kits, 3D printing stations, holograms, and a mini planetarium. There are 16 interactive zones where students can explore their curiosity, perform hands-on experiments using ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) kits, and learn directly from trained mentors.

FLOW features three core learning modules: Innovate Yourself, Design Yourself, and Recreate Yourself.

At the heart of the project is Madhulash Babu, a BTech graduate who wanted to change how students connect with science.

He believed that direct, practical experience would spark deeper understanding and long-term interest. After getting seed funding from SPMVV, he secured another Rs.80 lakh from George Mason University in the USA, and with support from his peers, brought FLOW to life.

“We want students to uncover their hidden potential and build on it. FLOW is more than just a lab. It is an ecosystem that gives students a chance to innovate and learn from experts in a hands-on setting,” Madhulash explained.

Since it was flagged off by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on June 10, 2024, the bus has already reached 45,000 students across Telangana.

Now, it’s beginning a new chapter in Andhra Pradesh, where it will be available to schools on a subscription model offering curated workshops and experiences.

SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma, who inaugurated the bus in Tirupati, praised the effort and vision behind FLOW.

“Madhulash and his team are doing commendable work by bringing science to students’ doorsteps. The tools and tech they’ve included speak volumes about their dedication,” she maintained.

Students like Ramya and Kalyani, who toured the bus, were amazed. “We have never seen anything like this. It is not just about hearing theories as we were able to see how things actually work. It makes us excited about the future of science,” they commented.