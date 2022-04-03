Flower decorations attract devotees in Tirumala

Tirumala: The colourful floral displays opposite Tirumala temple on the occasion of Ugadi festival attracted the devotees. They praised the efforts of TTD garden staff in tastefully decorating the divine place on the occasion of Telugu New Year.

About 150 florists worked for three days to make the colourful decorations inside as well outside Tirumala shrine for Telugu Ugadi under the supervision of TTD garden wing deputy director Srinivasulu. TTD trust board chairman YV Subba Reddy on Saturday paid a visit to these floral displays.

Later, speaking to media persons, he said that he prayed to Lord Venkateswara Swamy to bestow good health and prosperity to all especially the people of twin Telugu states in this New Year.

In another programme, Subba Reddy inaugurated Jagannatha Bhavan Rest House in Shankhumitta cottage area in Tirumala. Hyderabad based donor Pramod Kumar Agarwal renovated this rest house. Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Trust Board members Sriramulu and Maruti Prasad were also present.