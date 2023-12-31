Flyovers to be closed on Sunday evening

Vijayawada: NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said on Saturday that all flyovers will be closed for traffic on Sunday night and vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the flyovers to mark the New Year.

He said New year celebrations will be held in the city on Sunday night and there is a possibility of fatal accidents on the flyovers.

He said the police will install barricades on the main roads to prevent rash driving and strict vigil will be maintained from Sunday evening to late night. He said police permission is must to organise New Year parties in the hotels in and around the city.

He warned the police would seize vehicles and register criminal cases for drunken driving or rash driving on Sunday night.

He suggested to the people to celebrate the New Year at their homes and made it clear that gathering of more than five people will not be allowed on Sunday night.